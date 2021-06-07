Rockbridge Playground Burns After Juveniles Allegedly Light Mulch on Fire

A playground in Rockbridge burned to the ground on Sunday after an alleged arson incident involving two juveniles.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2PM Sunday, the Greenfield Fire Protection District was dispatched by West Central 911 to respond to a fire located in the Village Community Park in Rockbridge.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greenfield Police Department were also dispatched to respond. Upon arrival the entire park, which included playground equipment and outdoor recreational equipment was on fire and was burning out of control. The Greenfield Fire Department was able to knock down the fire in approximately an hour.

Shortly after the fire was under control, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigation. It was learned that a 12 year old male juvenile and an 11 year old male juvenile who was in town visiting relatives had allegedly set fire to the rubber mulch in the playground area, which quickly got out of hand and ended up consuming the entire playground area.

According to the Sheriff’s Department report, the boys were released to the custody of their guardians and a report is being filed with the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate criminal charges applicable in the case. Damages to the park were estimated between $35,000 to $40,000. No injuries were reported in the incident.