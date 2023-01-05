Rockbridge Teen Arrested For Break-In at New Jerseyville Vape Store

A Southern Greene County man has been charged with robbery of a new Jersey County store.

The Alton Telegraph reports that 18 year old Kaleb G. Roth of Rockbridge was arrested on a warrant by Carrollton Police on December 27th on multiple charges in relation to a burglary in Jerseyville.

A 17 year old male juvenile was also taken into custody and charged for the break-in.

According to Riverbender, two individuals broke into The Cave, located at 610 South State Street in Jerseyville at the junction of U.S. 67 and Illinois Route 109. The store, which sells CBD, Delta 8, vaping equipment, vape juice, and smoking paraphernalia officially opened on December 14th.

According to the report, two individuals shattered the glass entrance door to the store at approximately 2AM on December 27th. The two suspects are then alleged to have taken over $200 dollars in currency and several hundred dollars worth of merchandise. The suspects are also are said to have caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to a cash register, merchandise cases, along with the door. Riverbender has shared video footage of the break-in on their YouTube channel here.

The two suspects then fled the scene and headed south towards Carrollton where they were caught by the Carrollton Police Department later that same afternoon after one of the suspects wrecked their vehicle in a ditch. One of the suspects was arrested at that time and later bonded out of the Greene County Jail.

Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told Riverbender that their office later received a call from the Jerseyville Police about the break-in at The Cave and received photos and video evidence to review. McCartney says at that point he was able to identify that Roth and the juvenile were involved in the break-in because they were still wearing the same clothes at the time of their initial arrest. At 12:30PM on December 27th, both individuals were then taken into custody on the burglary charges. The juvenile was released with an ankle monitor while Roth was booked and lodged at the Jersey County Jail at that time.

Roth has been charged with burglary, theft between $500-$10,000, and criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000. The juvenile’s charges are not publicly available by law. Roth appeared in court yesterday and will be officially arraigned on the charges with counsel on January 11th.