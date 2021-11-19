Roderick To Retire from Pike-Scott Farm Bureau in May

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau is looking for a new executive director.

Blake Roderick announced to the farm bureau’s board of directors at their November meeting on Wednesday that he plans to retire in May of next year completing more than 40 years of service with the organization.

According to a press release, Roderick started with the Pike County Farm Bureau on December 1st, 1981. In January 1987, he assumed management of the Scott County Farm Bureau. In 2018, the two farm bureaus merged creating the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.

The Board of Directors along with the Illinois Farm Bureau began the search for a new county executive yesterday.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, application details will be found at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Facebook page .