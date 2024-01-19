Rodgers Appointed to First Assistant State’s Attorney in Sangamon County

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser has announced his first appointment.

Mary Beth Rodgers has been named the First Assistant State’s Attorney. Rodgers was the felony division chief for the State’s Attorney’s Office prior to the promotion.

Rodgers has served as an assistant state’s attorney in Sangamon County since graduating from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law in 2014. Prior to her work as felony division chief, Rodgers as assigned to Sangamon County’s three problem-solving courts – drug court, mental health recovery court and veteran’s treatment court.

Rodgers, a native of Tinley Park, resides in Springfield with her husband and daughter. She also currently volunteers with several organizations in the Springfield area.