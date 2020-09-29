Rodgers Resignation Effective Tomorrow

MacMurray College’s 17th and final president’s resignation will be effective tomorrow. Dr. Beverly Rodgers submitted her letter of resignation to the MacMurray Board of Trustees this week, which will be effective tomorrow. Rodgers joined MacMurray as its provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2017 and was named president after the retirement of President Mark Tierno in July 2019. Rodgers acknowledged the closure of the 174-year old college with regret, but thanked the college for the honor of trying to guide the school out of daunting financial turmoil.

Chairman of the MacMurray Trustees John D. Nicolay said in a press release from the college today that Dr. Rodgers was the right person for the position, but was not allowed enough time to properly execute a turnaround of the college’s fortunes. Nicolay also thanked Rodgers for agreeing to serve as a part-time consultant to the Board of Trustees in the coming months. He noted that the college has one remaining full-time employee, a college administrator working on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Rodgers is set to join the Washington, DC-based Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges as a senior associate working with university boards of and executives. Rodgers will join AM 1180 WLDS tomorrow morning for What’s On Your Mind to discuss the remaining events left in the college’s permanent closure.