Roesch Appointed Sangamon Circuit Clerk

The Sangamon County Board has approved the appointment of a former county attorney and sheriff’s deputy to fill the roll of Circuit Clerk.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter has selected Joe Roesch to serve the remainder of the term that will be left vacant by the departure of current Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo. The Sangamon County Board approved the nomination of Roesch at yesterday’s board meeting.

Roesch, a lifelong resident of Sangamon County and current resident of Springfield, is an attorney, former prosecutor, and former Chief Deputy of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Roesch previously served and protected the County, first as an Assistant State’s Attorney, followed by a 23-year career in the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Roesch held multiple leadership positions in the Sheriff’s Office, including Chief Deputy from 2014-2018 under former Sheriff Wes Barr. Roesch is currently employed as a Labor and Employment Law Attorney with Stratton, Moran, Reichert, Sroncem, and Appleton.

Roesch’s appointment is effective October 1st; the current term will expire in December 2024.