Rohns and Ben Smith Honored by JACVB

By Gary Scott on May 2, 2026 at 5:56pm

The Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has named two more business owners in its Morgan County Marvels program.

They are Ben Smith of Elm City Roastery, and John and Rachel Rohn of the Midwest Athletic Center.

Bureau chief Brittany Henry says Smith continues to grow the business as a destination experience on South Mauvaisterre in downtown Jacksonville.

Henry says the Rohns have converted the former MacMurray College gym complex as an indoor athletic and recreation facility that serves athletes and their families across west central Illinois.

Morgan County Marvels was established to honor local business owners for their entrepreneurial spirit.