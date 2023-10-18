Roland Machinery Donates Half Million Dollar Gift to LLCC Diesel Tech Program

Members of the Roland Machinery Co. family pose with LLCC officials and diesel technologies students.

Lincoln Land Community College announced yesterday a half million dollar gift from a Springfield construction equipment company for its diesel technologies program.

Roland Machinery Company announced that the gift will be parted out over the next 5 years in the form of equipment, scholarships, and various forms of support for the diesel tech program. Twenty students currently make up the inaugural class in the LLCC diesel tech program.

In honor of the donation, LLCC has named the diesel tech lab on the Springfield Campus after the Roland Machinery Company.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of all diesel service technicians is projected to grow by 4% through 2031. Over the next decade, it is projected that there will be an average of about 28,500 job openings for diesel technicians every year across the country.