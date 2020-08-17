Roll Over Accident Knocks Out Utilities Friday in New Canton

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department have released details of a crash that knocked out utilities in New Canton on Friday morning. At 4:35AM Friday, he Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle, rollover crash on East Mississippi Street in New Canton Illinois. The GMC SUV operated by 37-year-old Jennifer Erke of Barry Illinois, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over.

Erke was arrested for Failing to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Driving While License is Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Assisting at the scene was Pike County EMS, The New Canton Fire Department and the Hull/Kinderhook Fire Department. Ameren Electric and Frontier also responded to the scene to restore utility service.