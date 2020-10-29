Roll Over Accident of Ethanol Truck Closes Portions of U.S. 67 North of Carrollton

A portion of U.S. 67 north of Carrollton is closed for clean up this morning after an ethanol truck overturned.



According to Illinois State Police District 18 reports this morning, a 2014 white Kenworth tractor trailer hauling ethanol driven by 59 year old Vernon Thomas of Granite City was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 just northeast of 400 Street just north of Carrollton at approximately 1AM. The tractor trailer allegedly ran off the roadway to the left, crossed the center line, entered a ditch on the east side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole. The tractor trailer then overturned and stopped on its driver’s side.

Thomas was transported from the scene to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. He was later cited for Improper Lane Usage and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning if possible or slow down and expect delays as they clear the roadway of the spilled fuel. Clean up was expected to last through at least mid-morning today.