Roman Named I.C.’s Interim AD

By Benjamin Cox on June 9, 2021 at 1:02pm

Illinois College has named an interim Athletic Director.

Current Head Softball Coach Meghan Roman has been named the new interim director to succeed Mike Snyder.

Snyder was recently named the the new AD at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. Snyder officially stepped down on May 31st.

Roman finished her 11th season at the helm in softball in her most successful season taking the Lady Blues to their first NCAA Tournament berth, and was in her 2nd year as associate AD under Snyder.

Roman takes on the new role immediately.