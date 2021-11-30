Roman Named Illinois College Athletic Director

Illinois College made a little history today in its athletic department.

Interim Athletic Director Meghan Roman saw the college drop the interim tag today, and promote her to the permanent position of Director of Athletics. Roman had been serving as interim director since June when former athletic director Mike Snyder resigned to become the athletic director at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.

Roman is in her 12th year with Illinois College, and her 10th at the helm of the IC softball team. Roman was named senior women’s administrator in 2013, assistant athletic director in 2017, and promoted to associate athletic director in 2019. Roman becomes the first woman to head the athletic department in the school’s history.

In subsequent promotions, Caitlyn Moody has been promoted to associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, and Steve Schweer, men’s head basketball coach has joined the senior leadership team as an assistant athletic director.

A native of Chicago, Roman is a graduate of Marist High School, earned her bachelors degree in elementary and special education from Carthage College in 2010, and most recently completed a masters degree in psychology with Southern New Hampshire University with a concentration in industrial psychology and organizational behavior. She is also a 2012 graduate of the NCAA Women’s Coaching Academy.