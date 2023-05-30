Roman Steps Down as IC Softball Coach

By Gary Scott on May 30, 2023 at 12:39pm

Illinois College has made a change in its coaching staff.

Meghan Roman has stepped down as head softball coach, according to the college’s website. She will stay on as athletic director for IC.

Roman coached for 11 seasons as head coach, and is the winningest coach in Lady Blue history. Her record is 211-164, and she led IC to two NCAA tournament appearances. IC won its first game in tournament play ever last year.

Her teams also captured two regular season Midwest Conference titles and one conference tournament title.

Roman says she wants to embrace her role as AD more fully. IC will conduct a national search for a new sofrtball coach.