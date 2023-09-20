Romeoville Man Sentenced For Role in Pittsfield Pharmacy Fraud Case

A Romeoville man arrested near the end of last year in a prescription narcotics scam at a Pittsfield pharmacy pleaded guilty to traffic charges stemming from the incident yesterday in Pike County Circuit Court.

28-year old Manuel S. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, and disregarding an official traffic control device.

Two charges of obtaining a substance by fraud, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, following too closely, and improper turn signal were dropped per the plea.

Gonzalez was arrested by Pittsfield Police and Pike County Deputies along with 32-year old Michael O. Battista of River Forest on December 19, 2022 after the pair were caught attempting to use fictitious names of patients and doctors to obtain prescriptions through an electronic system according to a report from Pittsfield Police.

Police caught the pair after Battista attempted to pick up drugs at a Pittsfield pharmacy, and when confronted by police, Battista ran. Gonzalez was arrested after police said he drove off from the pharmacy. Following a short chase, Gonzalez pulled his vehicle over and surrendered to police.

Battista pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance in August and was sentenced to 2 years probation.

Yesterday, Gonzalez was sentenced to 100 days in the Pike County Jail and ordered to pay fines, fees, and court costs. Gonzalez was given credit for 3 days served.