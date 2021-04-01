Roodhouse Awarded USDA Grant for New Service Truck

The City of Roodhouse is benefiting from a federal grant to help with infrastructure work.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that Roodhouse has received a $32,400 federal grant for the purchase of a new service truck. The funding comes from the Community Facility Disaster Grants program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

Davis says with the purchase of the new truck, the grant funding will ensure that the city can support the water, sewer, gas, and street departments in an efficient and reliable manner.

He says this is a great example of the kind of investments the federal government is making in rural America and he’s proud to support it. The grant project is reported to serve approximately 1,812 residents in Greene County.