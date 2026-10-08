Roodhouse couple charged with animal abuse after noise complaint

A Roodhouse couple has been arrested on allegations of animal cruelty.

Thirty-year-old Harleigh E. Burnett and 31-year-old Robert C. Burnett, both of East Randolph Street, were booked into the Greene County Jail in Carrollton on the evening of September 28 on four counts each of cruel treatment to animals.

Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison tells River County News an officer responded to the home following a noise complaint about howling and barking dogs. The officer investigated and arrested both Burnetts.

Since the arrests, the couple has relinquished eight dogs to the city’s care.

Harleigh Burnett was previously cited for animal cruelty in July of 2025 and later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of dereliction of ownership duties and was fined. The court also limited the number of animals she could own at a time during a 2 year court supervision period.

The Burnetts are due in Greene County Circuit Court November 2.

Charges in the new case have not yet been formally filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.



In the meantime, Chief Robison has requested assistance from the community to care for the dogs, which are medium to large breeds.



“I am requesting assistance from any shelter or organization that can take these dogs and help place them in adoptive homes. Our animal control facility is not designed for long-term care. The dogs need proper nutrition, veterinary care, and companionship. I have consulted with a local veterinarian and developed a care plan for the dogs that are now in our possession. We will continue to follow advice from the veterinarian during this process.

We would also appreciate donations of dog food for our pound. We currently purchase dog food from FS in White Hall. In addition, we are requesting 8–10 matching galvanized buckets capable of holding 2–3 gallons of water for our kennels, as the dogs easily tear up plastic containers. (we have purchased them from Farm and Home / Buchheit(s) in the past) We also need bleach, dawn dish soap, and OdoBan gallon disinfectant that can be purchased at Dollar General.

If you represent a licensed rescue organization that can take these dogs, provide veterinarian care, and help prepare them for adoption, please contact us at 217-589-4348. I will return your call soon.

Thank you in advance.

Kyle W. Robison

Chief of Police”