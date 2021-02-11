Roodhouse Fire Dept Battles Second Blaze Since Sunday

No one was injured in a structure fire in Roodhouse this morning.

The Roodhouse Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the corner of Prairie and Spruce Streets at approximately 7:00 am.

Roodhouse Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says the single-story house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on the scene. Hopkins says the house had been unoccupied with no utilities connected for at least two years.

Hopkins says the fire originated in a back corner of the structure. He says the cause of the fire is still to be determined, as there were no obvious signs of what caused the fire during the operation.

Fire department officials found no one inside the home. Crews were still on scene putting out hot spots at 9:30 this morning.

The blaze was the second in less than a week in the Northwest section of Roodhouse. On Sunday the fire department responded to a fire in a mobile home on West Clay Street approximately three blocks from this morning’s fire.

The mobile home was occupied at the time of the fire Sunday afternoon. The family was able to get out before anyone was injured. One family pet perished in the blaze.

Several Members of the Roodhouse community are now collecting items for the Thompson family who lost everything the Sunday fire. A list of items can be found on the Greene County Scanner Facebook page. Donations can be dropped off at 226 East Palm Street in Roodhouse or at 507 Edgewood Drive in White Hall.