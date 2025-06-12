Roodhouse Fire in Vacant House

By Gary Scott on June 12, 2025 at 10:21am

A fire in Roodhouse this morning occurred at a vacant house.

Roodhouse fire chief Brian Dossett isn’t saying much about the fire.

He says it occurred at 333 East North in Roodhouse, and the house was vacant.

Dossett says all utilities to the home had already been shut off before the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire was called in about 4:30 this morning, and the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading about an hour later.

Roodhouse was assisted at the scene by White Hall fire fighters, the Greene county EMS, and Greene county sheriff’s department, along with Roodhouse police.

The fire remains under investigation.