Roodhouse Fire Protection District opens applications for new cadet program

The Roodhouse Fire Protection District announced a new program to attract new firefighters.

The Roodhouse Fire District has recently created a CADET program for students aged 16-18 that has an interest working in the fire service. Cadets will work directly under an officers supervision at medical/fire scenes, with limitations. Trainings are provided.

Roodhouse joins the Jacksonville Fire Department who started a cadet program for 19-20 year olds who are interested in pursuing a career as a firefighter. JFD opened their program in January.

The Roodhouse Fire cadet program is open to students who live within the district. Parents/guardians are urged to contact the fire department either through their Facebook page, call 217-589-5134, or visit the fire department located 1140 South State Street to pick up an application and inquire about the program. If you have an interest but live outside of the fire district, you are asked to contact your local fire department and inquire about if a cadet program is offered.