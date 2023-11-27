Roodhouse Fire Protection Toy Drive Continues 48-year Tradition

The Roodhouse Fire Department will continue the long tradition of providing toys this Christmas to needy children in the city.

Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says the fire department has held their annual toy drive in the city since 1975.

Hopkins says any adult in the Roodhouse Fire Protection District that has a needy child this Christmas can pick up an application at City Hall at 137 West Palm Street: “The applications are at City Hall. They are open from November 13th to December 8th. Then, we will tally up what we’ve received, how many kids we’ve got and the ages they are, and then, we’ll get everything bought. Then, we will pass out the toys down here at the Fire Station on December 19th, 20th, and 21st.”

The toy giveaway will be held at the Fire Department, at 1140 South State Street. Hopkins says last year they served 96 children. He says that is about the annual average.

Hopkins says there are two different ways to donate to the toy drive, one of which is stopping by the Fire Department: “They can bring it down here. We’re here every morning from about 9 to 10, or there is a drop box up at Dollar General. If someone wants to buy something there, they can throw it in the box and donate that way, too.”

For further information, call the Roodhouse Fire Protection District at 217-589-5134 or stop by the fire station.