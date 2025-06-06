Roodhouse Fire Thursday

One family may have lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire early Thursday morning in Roodhouse.

The Roodhouse Fire Department was called at approximately 4:45 Thursday morning to 232 East Franklin Street for a single-story structure fire. Roodhouse Fire Chief Brian Dossett says that firefighters saw smoke and flame issuing from both bedroom windows at both ends of the house with smoke pouring out ofthe eaves. Automatic mutual aid to the incident was provided by the White Hall Fire Department.

Dossett says that the family escaped without injuries. He says most of the home sustained major smokeand fire damage, with the fire damage mostly contained to one bedroom.

Dossett says that the cause of the blaze was initially believed to be a candle, but it is currently undetermined.

Dossett believes that with some extensive work, the home could be salvageable. The family has currently set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations to help replace personal belongings and clothes.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on scene for an hour and thirty-six minutes. Dossett commended the firefighters for the quick attack on the fire after arriving on scene to keep it from spreading to nearby homes or throughout the home’s interior.