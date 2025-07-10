Roodhouse Garage Fire

By Gary Scott on July 10, 2025 at 9:05am

A garage was destroyed by fire in Roodhouse last night.

Roodhouse fire responded to the call about 9:45, but were blocked by a train on the tracks.

The fire involved a garage at 602 West Clay. There was an initial report of a female trapped inside.

Firemen had to find a back way to the residence around the train, and called for Carrollton firemen to be on standby. A helicopter was also contacted be on standby.

As it turned out, the woman was located and was safe.

Firemen says the garage was full involved when they arrived.

The fire did not spread to nearby homes.

The state fire marshall’s office has been called in to investigate.