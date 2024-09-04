Roodhouse House Fire Under Investigation

One home burned and several family pets are believed to have perished yesterday on the north end of Roodhouse.

According to initial reports from the Roodhouse Fire Department, a call for a fully involved structure fire came in around 3:30 yesterday afternoon for a home located at 327 East North Street. Upon arrival, mutual aid was called for to the White Hall Fire Department and the Carrollton Fire Department. Greene County EMS was also called as one individual, an unidentified woman, was at home and was having difficulty breathing at the scene.

It is believed there were at least 6 pets inside the home at the time of the blaze, with only 1 confirmed animal to be accounted for at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 6:45 last night. Investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story.