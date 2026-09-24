Roodhouse installs new Assistant Chief of Police

By Benjamin Cox on September 24, 2026 at 11:30am

The City of Roodhouse has a new assistant police chief, a position the city has not had in more than two decades.

According to River County News, Roodhouse police officer Tom Speaker was sworn in as assistant police chief during the city council’s August 26th meeting.

The position became necessary following the departure of A.J. McAdams, who took over as chief of police in Winchester last month.

Speaker currently serves as the North Greene School Resource Officer and is expected to continue in that role.

Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison told the city council the assistant police chief position is currently non-union, although that designation could change in the future.