Roodhouse Man Arrested For Child Porn Possession

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has charged a Roodhouse man with the dissemination and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office has announced the arrest of 20-year old Ethan T. Seaton of Roodhouse for two counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years, and two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Seaton is being held at the Greene County Jail until his detention hearing on Monday.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Roodhouse Police Department and the Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a search of Seaton’s residence in the 400 block of East Clay Street in Roodhouse on Tuesday. He was arrested after admitting to possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse materials.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with the assistance of the Greene County State’s Attorney’s office.