By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 6:30pm

A Greene County man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

22-year-old Kaleb Washausen was arrested last Friday night at his home in Roodhouse by Roodhouse police.

He was arrested on two counts each of production and possession of child pornography, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Formal charges have been filed in Greene County court.

Washausen remains at the Greene County Jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook