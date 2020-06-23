Roodhouse Man Arrested For Sexual Assault

Jacksonville Police are working an investigation into criminal sexual assault that occurred on May 22nd. Police arrested 20 year old Christopher D Hunnicutt of Roodhouse yesterday at 7:58PM as a part of the ongoing investigation into acts of sexual assault against a female victim.

Detective Doug Thompson says that the female victim came forward on May 24th after an incident that occurred on May 22nd. “We have been working on the investigation into those acts that are still ongoing. We were able to talk to Mr. Hunnicutt and he has been arrested as a result of that investigation, with possible further charges pending. Further charges all depend on the details of the investigation when it is completed.”

Thompson says the victim’s age is being protected currently to protect the victim’s identity and further sensitive information about the ongoing investigation. Hunnicutt currently remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.