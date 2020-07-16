Roodhouse Man Arrested On Morgan County Warrants For Child Pornography

Roodhouse Police arrested a man out on bond for Morgan County warrants for child pornography. 20 year old Christopher D. Hunnicutt of Roodhouse was arrested by Roodhouse Police on Tuesday on 2 counts of child pornography filed in Morgan County earlier this month. A message with the Roodhouse Police Department’s Chief of Police Kyle Robison was not returned as of this morning.

Hunnicutt had originally been arrested back on June 22nd for a sexual assault of a minor. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll has updated the charges in that arrest to charges of possession of child pornography and solicitation of child pornography.

According to charging documents, Hunnicutt solicited a child under the age of 18 to appear in a photograph depicting a lewd act or pose. Noll told the Journal-Courier that the charges are a result of an investigation by Jacksonville Police Department investigators.

Hunnicutt was previously arrested in Greene County in June 2019 on charges of criminal sexual abuse of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault of a minor and sexual grooming of a minor. Charging documents report that Hunnicutt was accused of sexually abusing a minor in June 2018 and the grooming charge stems from incidents that took place between January-February 2019. Hunnicutt plead guilty to a charge of criminal sexual abuse in October 2019 and a status hearing was set for September 15th.

Hunnicutt is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court this morning. Hunnicutt is facing a potential four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the solicitation of child pornography charges. Hunnicutt also could face 2 to 5 years for the possession of child pornography charges. If found guilty of either charge, he will have to mandatory report as a sex offender to law enforcement upon release.