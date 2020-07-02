Roodhouse Man Charged with Murder in Death of 23 Month Old

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 2, 2020 at 2:38pm

A Roodhouse man is facing first degree murder charges in the death of child.

27 year old Allan R. Castleberry Jr, of Roodhouse has been charged with first degree murder following the death of a 23 month old child in Carlinville in February.

The charges were filed yesterday in Macoupin County by State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson, they allege Castleberry for striking Gracie Ellen Rose’s head against a wall, knowing such act would create a strong possibility of death.

Carlinville first responders responded to a 911 call on the morning of February 3rd by Nance’s mother, Courtney L. Rice who told dispatchers that her daughter was not breathing.

Nance was taken to Carlinville Area Hospital and later to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The charges claim Castleberry was Rice’s live-in boyfriend at the time of the incident.

Bond for Castleberry was set yesterday at $1 million.