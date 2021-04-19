Roodhouse Man Faces Multiple Charges From Single Vehicle Accident

A Roodhouse man was is facing multiple charges after a single vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to an Illinois State Police report, 48-year old Robert Sprague struck several road signs and barrels as he was traveling north on US Route 67 at the south edge of Scott County in a gray 2008 Mazda 3, at approximately 6:15 am.

Sprague then left the scene of the crash and traveled south into Greene County where he then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, disabling his vehicle.

Sprague was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.