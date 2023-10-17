Roodhouse Man Has Sex Abuse Charges Dismissed Per Plea Deal in Burglary Case

A Roodhouse man facing aggravated criminal sex abuse, felony theft, and burglary charges was sentenced to prison last week.

32-year old Brandon K. Edwards pleaded guilty on October 4th to burglary, after the charge was filed in opened court by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office. A count of Class 4 felony theft of merchandise under $300 and the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Edwards was initially arrested on November 7, 2022 on the theft charge by the Roodhouse Police Department. Edwards posted bond on December 9, 2022 after a first appearance in court. Edwards was arrested on January 3rd while out on bond after a criminal information was filed in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the information, sometime while Edwards was out on bond in December he was alleged to have committed the act of sexual abuse on a minor between the ages of 13 and 17 years of age.

Edwards was sentenced on the burglary charge last Wednesday to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 years of Mandatory of Supervised Release, and ordered to pay court costs. Edwards was given credit for 279 days served in the Greene County Jail.