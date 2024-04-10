Roodhouse Man Killed in Route 111 Crash Near Medora

By Benjamin Cox on April 10, 2024 at 6:10am

A Roodhouse man died in a two-vehicle collision in southern Macoupin County on Friday.

The Journal Courier reports that 52-year old Craig Gilmore died after a vehicle he was traveling in northbound on Illinois Route 111 south of Medora collided head on with a pickup truck driven by 51-year old Scott Kraut of Belleville.

An Illinois State Police report says on Friday around 12:30PM, Kraut’s vehicle crossed the center line near F South Road on Illinois 111 for an unknown reason and struck Gilmore’s vehicle.

Gilmore was flown to a regional hospital for treatment and died at the hospital, according to the State Police report.

Kraut was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Kraut was later cited for improper lane usage.