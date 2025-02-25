Roodhouse Man on Parole Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Sex Abuse of a Minor

The Roodhouse Police have announced a man currently in custody at an Illinois Department of Corrections Facility has been charged with sex crimes.

27-year old Chanse E. Stewart of Roodhouse was on parole for a Morgan County conviction in 2018 for aggravated battery with strangualtion. According to a press release from Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison, on the evening of February 10th, the Roodhouse Police and an IDOC Parole Officer conducted a compliance check at Stewart’s address in Roodhouse.

While conducting the check, Robison says the Roodhouse Police officer observed specific actions involving a juvenile under the age of 18 resulting in an investigation. According to charging documents in the case, Stewart is accused of having sex with the juvenile.

Stewart is currently in IDOC custody at Graham Correctional Facility in Hillsboro. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, a Class 2 felony.

He is due to make his first appearance in Greene County Court on March 24th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

