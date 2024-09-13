Roodhouse Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse of a Minor in Scott Co. Case

A Roodhouse man pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child yesterday in Scott County Circuit Court.

26-year old Jacob D. Haynes pleaded guilty to the charge stemming from an arrest on October 25, 2023 at his residence in Roodhouse by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant based on an Illinois State Police investigation.

Haynes was also charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and grooming. Those three charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

Scott County Circuit Judge David Cherry sentenced Haynes to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered the payment of court costs. Haynes was given credit for 323 days served in the Greene County Jail.