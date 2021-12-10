Roodhouse Man Sentenced to IDOC for June 2020 Drug Arrest

A Greene County man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in court yesterday.

40 year old Daniel J. Davidson of Roodhouse pled guilty to one count of delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Criminal information for the case was originally filed in October 2019 by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office. However, an order was entered in November 2019 to seal the case and charges were waived. In May of 2020, pursuant to the State’s Attorney’s Office the case was unsealed and reinstated.

On the evening of June 4, 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies and Roodhouse Police attempted to apprehend Davidson on a warrant in the case at home on West North Street in Roodhouse. Davidson was allegedly attempting to hide from law enforcement inside the home. After a brief pursuit and struggle, Davidson was arrested in the incident and went on to be cited for ggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and attempting to escape or elude police in the incident. All of those charges were dropped per the plea agreement in court yesterday.

Davidson was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Davidson was given credit for time served in the case.