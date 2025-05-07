Roodhouse Man sentenced to prison for damaging a blanket in county jail

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2025 at 12:12pm

A Greene County man with multiple charges across several West Central Illinois counties was sentenced this morning to prison time in Greene County Circuit Court.

Charles W. Swarringim, 41, formerly of Roodhouse was sentenced to 1 year in the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal damage to government supported property. Swarringim pleaded guilty to the Class 4 felony this morning after representing himself during court proceedings, according to Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel.

The charges stem from an incident on April 15th in which Swarringim damaging a blanket at the Greene County Jail without consent.

Swarringim has several pending cases in Cass County, including Class X felony methamphetamine delivery and failure to return from furlough as a felon. Swarringim was initially arrested on the charges back on November 14, 2024 for incidents that had occurred in September 2024. Swarringim has failed to appear for court proceedings on multiple occasions since then, and has appeared as a Crime Stoppers Most Wanted individual.

Swarringim also has an open case in Morgan County stemming from a traffic stop arrest on July 23, 2023 for possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams and felony driving on a revoked license.

New court dates for those outstanding cases have not been announced. Swarringim was remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections immediately following the hearing.