Roodhouse Man Sentenced to Probation For Battery Incident at Boyd Hospital Last Year

A Greene County man accused of choking a nurse at a Carrollton hospital last year was sentenced to probation time on Friday.

31-year old Brandon L. Cathers of Roodhouse pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony aggravated battery to a nurse on Friday in front of Judge Zachary Schmidt.

According to a report by the Journal Courier, on January 7, 2024 Cathers was at Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton for a mental health evaluation when he began banging his head against a wall. A nurse walked in to stop him and Cathers began choking the nurse, according to charging documents. Carrollton Chief of Police James Buchanan told the Journal Courier that neither the nurse nor Cathers suffered significant injuries in the incident.

Cathers then failed to appear at least twice for court hearing. A bench trial setting was also set on three occasions over the past year but were vacated due to continuances.

On Friday, Cathers was sentenced to 2 years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. He was given credit for time served in the Greene County Jail.