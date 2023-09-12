Roodhouse PD Arrest Adams County Man After Crash on North End of White Hall

The Roodhouse Police Department has released information on an arrest that involved a pursuit on U.S. 67 last month.

According to a report from Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison, on the evening of August 19th, an officer with the Roodhouse Police was on duty observing traffic near the corner of North State and East North Street, when the officer observed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer observed the vehicle traveling approximately 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver ignored the officer’s emergency lights and continued southbound on U.S. 67.

While the driver continued southbound, the report says that the vehicle crossed the center line forcing a northbound approaching vehicle off the roadway. As the vehicle approached the railroad crossing entering into the City of White Hall, the driver struck the guardrail and the vehicle came to a stop.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as 53-year old Michael B. Tode of Quincy, and attempted to render first aid. Tode is said to have refused any treatment.

During further investigation, the officer is said to have made field observations that alcohol use may be a factor. Tode was then placed under arrest and taken to the Greene County Jail.

Tode has been cited and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, improper lane usage, disobeying a stop sign, speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted statutory limit, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

Robison said in the report that the community was blessed in that the driver did not hurt anyone and only caused property damage in the incident.

Tode has posted bond and been released from the Greene County Jail. Tode appeared in Greene County Circuit Court today on a first appearance with counsel.