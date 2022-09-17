Roodhouse Public Library Gets New Director

The Roodhouse Public Library has a new director.

Tracy Wells was hired at the beginning of the month to take over the position. Long-time director Becky Clemons retired at the end of last month after several years. The Library Board had been looking for a new director since June.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, Wells is a former substitute teacher and paraprofessional in the North Greene School District, and also works as a hairdresser.

Wells recently featured the library at a booth for Roodhouse’s portion of Greene County Days this past weekend. Wells is hoping to raise awareness and donations to the library, which started in 1926.

A photo of the booth the Roodhouse Public Library had set up for Greene County Days. (Courtesy of Roodhouse Public Library Facebook page)

The Roodhouse Library is hosting a movie night on the lawn behind the library this Saturday at 7:25PM. The film being shown is “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

The Roodhouse Public Library is located at 220 West Franklin Street and is open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and is closed on the weekends. For more information call 217-589-5123 or email rhe1926@gmail.com.