Roodhouse Public Library Gets New Director

The Roodhouse Public Library has a new director.
Tracy Wells was hired at the beginning of the month to take over the position. Long-time director Becky Clemons retired at the end of last month after several years. The Library Board had been looking for a new director since June.
According to the Greene Prairie Press, Wells is a former substitute teacher and paraprofessional in the North Greene School District, and also works as a hairdresser.
Wells recently featured the library at a booth for Roodhouse’s portion of Greene County Days this past weekend. Wells is hoping to raise awareness and donations to the library, which started in 1926.
The Roodhouse Library is hosting a movie night on the lawn behind the library this Saturday at 7:25PM. The film being shown is “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”
The Roodhouse Public Library is located at 220 West Franklin Street and is open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and is closed on the weekends. For more information call 217-589-5123 or email rhe1926@gmail.com.