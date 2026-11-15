Roodhouse Woman Arrested Twice in Jacksonville Saturday Morning

By Benjamin Cox on November 14, 2026 at 6:31pm

A Greene County woman was arrested twice in Jacksonville early Saturday morning following separate incidents involving alleged unlawful entry into residences.

Jacksonville Police arrested 20-year-old Elizabeth M. Costello of Roodhouse at approximately 2:25 Saturday morning after responding to a disturbance at a residence in the first block of Shiloh Drive.

According to police reports, Costello allegedly entered the residence without permission by running through a back door and made unlawful physical contact with a resident.

Costello was arrested and cited for battery and criminal trespass to a residence.

Approximately two hours later, at 4:27 Saturday morning, Jacksonville Police responded to another disturbance in the first block of Gettysburg Drive.

Police say Costello allegedly entered another residence without permission and caused alarm to a resident.

Costello was arrested a second time and cited for criminal trespass to a residence and disorderly conduct.

No additional information about either incident or possible injuries was provided in the police reports.