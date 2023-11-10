Roodhouse Woman Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Hit & Run

By Benjamin Cox on November 10, 2023 at 2:37pm

A Roodhouse woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle east of Roodhouse last night.

The Illinois State Police report that they responded to a hit & run involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of East Roodhouse Road just before 7PM.

The suspect vehicle was subsequently located and an unidentified subject was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Greene County Coroner Danny Powell says that the pedestrian, 71-year old Judy Menge, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:20PM.

An autopsy is being performed today.

The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is currently available.