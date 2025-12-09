Roodhouse woman sentenced to prison for revocation of probation, new felony drug charge

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel announced today that a Roodhouse woman has been sentenced to prison following the revocation of her probation and a new felony drug conviction.

Sheila M. Taylor, 45, of Roodhouse, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after the court revoked her probation in a 2024 conviction for possession of methamphetamine. Grummel says repeat violations of the terms of her probation led to him filing a petition to revoke probation on May 29, 2025. Taylor pled guilty to the charges in the petition today in Greene County Circuit Court.

Taylor simultaneously pled guilty to a second felony drug conviction. Authorities say she brought methamphetamine into the Greene County Jail on May 26th, 2025. As part of the plea agreement, the more serious Class 1 felony charge of bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution was dismissed. Her sentence in that case will run concurrent with the three-year prison term.

Additional charges, including a Domestic Battery case from February 3rd, 2025, and methamphetamine possession arrests from March 25th, 2024, and September 15th, 2025, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

State’s Attorney Craig Grummel said his office had a duty to act after Taylor failed to comply with the terms of probation, adding that public safety remained a priority. He also thanked the Roodhouse Police Department for their role in building the cases.