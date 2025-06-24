ROSC Working for Greene County

By Gary Scott on June 24, 2025 at 11:49am

Greene County health department officials say the addiction support group in place since 2022 is working.

Greene County health department administrator Molly Peters says Greene county has received another ROSC grant of $120-thousand.

ROSC stands for Recovery Oriented Systems of Care.

Peters says the grant is shared by two counties.

Scott and Greene counties use the grant to develop support groups and services for recovering addicts.

Peters says the recovery process includes all addictions…whether it be opiates, other drugs or alcohol.

And she believes the effort is working.

Peters says the success rate has been phenomenal in Greene County, and the program is keeping clients clean.

Peters says since January, the team has helped 88 resource navigations, connected 13 people to recovery and treatment, and supported 20 with medicaid assisted treatments.