Rosenthal Chides IL Taxes

An area member of the Illinois General Assembly is calling out State Democrats for recent tax shifts, tax hikes, and mandates in the current state budget.

108th District State Representative Wayne Rosenthal says that the new taxes will drive property taxes even higher, saying that more people will be driven from the state. Citing a February Wallet Hub survey, Rosenthal says Illinois has the second-highest property tax burden in the country. Illinois has a statewide 2.23% property tax rate burden when all 102 counties are combined.

Rosenthal cited numerous pieces of legislation that include proposals for tax cap districts, veteran homestead exemptions, property tax freezes for seniors, and limits being placed on property assessment values.

Rosenthals says in the press release that for any tax cuts to happen, it must occur on a bipartisan basis.

None of the measures received traction during the most recent Spring session and are not expected to be taken up during the November veto session.