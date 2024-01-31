Rosenthal Introduces Dereliction of Animal Ownership Duties Bill

State Representative Wayne Rosenthal has filed a bill to amend the state’s animal care act to go after animal owners who violate their ownership duties.

Rosenthal filed a bill yesterday that would amend the Humane Care of Animals Act that would provide law enforcement the ability to lawfully take possession of some or all pets of an animal owner who has been arrested for dereliction of ownership duties.

The legislation would also allow State’s Attorneys 30 days, rather than 14 days, after seizure of animals to file a petition of forfeiture prior to trial, and ask for permanent forfeiture of the pet that was seized.

Rosenthal, who is a lifetime family farmer and former Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and established the Wild Rural Park Hunting and Fishing Preserve, is well known in the state’s environmental conservation efforts.

The bill has been referred to the House Rules Committee for consideration.