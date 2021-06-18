Ross and Springfield High baseball Own State Titles

By Gary Scott on June 18, 2021 at 6:51am

Waverly High School can boast about a student with a state track and field title.

Will Ross captured the Class 1A state triple jump title with a leap of 49-feet and 9 inches. He captured first place with a school record leap.

JHS boys’ track and field athletes will compete today. There are relay teams in the 4 by 100 and 4 by 200, plus Bryce Cox in the two hurdle events.

Springfield High School has won the class 3A boys state title.

The Senators fought from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Park Ridge 8-7 late last night.

Springfield eliminated JHS from baseball post season earlier, after Jacksonville had led at one point 2-0.

Sacred Heart Griffin plays a semifinal game in 2A today at 10 against Timothy Christian.