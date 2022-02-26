Rosters of the Country Financial West Central All Star Game Announced

The 42nd Country Financial West Central Illinois All Star Classic will feature top seniors from the Jacksonville area.

The game will be played Friday, March 18th at the JHS Bowl at 7:30.

The North all stars will be coached by Garrett White of Griggsville-Perry. One of the players on his team made the squad…Tate Kunzeman.

Joining Kunzeman will be three players from Triopia-Virginia-Meredosia…Cordell Walker, Caden Moore and Grant Wisdom, three from Pittsfield…Nate Scranton, TJ Reel, and Carter Klatt, Jake Shannon and Will Carter from Porta/AC, Wandel Campana of Havana, Duncan Scheidenhelm of New Berlin, and Spencer Rikas of Auburn.

Ryan Sichting of West Central will coach the south squad. Tysyn Mast of West Central joins him, along with Jerret Belford of JHS, Gus Abell and Braden Cors of Routt, Drake Stuart and Brady Pembrook of Greenfield-Northwestern, Kyle Leonard, Gus Coonrod and Grant Pohlman of Carrollton, Brody Caselton of Calhoun, and Matt Crow and Trenton Sampson of South County.

In addition, the game will also honor to injured players from this past year….Ryan Moore of West Central and Max Arnett of Carrollton.

Tickets at $5 each will go on sale at County Market, Country Financial offices, WLDS-WEAI and from area schools.

Country Financial is a long-time corporate sponsor of the game. WLDS-WEAI organizes the game and associated activities.