Rotary 4th Parade has a Different Route

By Gary Scott on June 26, 2025 at 6:30am

There’s a little bit of uncertainty with this year’s Jacksonville Rotary Club 4th of July parade.

Normally, the parade will start at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, and tool east of West State, around the square and disperse.

But, this year is different. Workers are making changes to West State in front of the Morgan County Courthouse, and the sidewalk and road work will not be done by the July 4th weekend.

Joan McQuillan is the chair of this year’s parade. She says the parade route will likely be shorter and not head downtown.

She says it will start at the fairgrounds, go east on State, and turn off at either Fayette or Church, dispersing at the JHS Bowl parking lot.

McQuillan says the parade takes in Jacksonville’s 200th birthday.

She says the theme emphasizes Unity, and comes from Rotary headquarters.

The theme is Unite for Good, taking lead from the message offered by Rotary Club world leaders.

The parade marshall this year is Karen Walker, a Rotarian who leads Prairieland United Way.

The parade will step off at 10, after organizing at the fairgrounds starting at 8:30. The deadline to register an entrant in the parade is Monday.

WEAI will provide coverage of the parade, starting about 10:20 AM on the 4th.