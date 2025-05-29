Rotary Awards Scholarships

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 5:48am

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has awarded scholarships to four high school seniors.

Two-thousand dollar scholarships from the Rotary Club have been given to JHS graduate Jack Borgman, homeschool graduate Marilyn Dichsen, and Routt Catholic’s Jocelyn English.

Borgman hopes to become a professional pilot, Dichsen will major in communications and minor in music and hopes to become an author, and English will major in elementary education and return to Jacksonville to teach.

A $1-thousand scholarship has been given to Elijah Walker of Walker Hill Academy from the staff sergeant Matthew Weikert scholarship fund. Walker plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College and study HVAC.