Rotary Club Moves Community Cupboard to MCHA Offices

An area service club has relocated its mini food pantry in order to better serve the community.



The Rotary Club of Jacksonville announced on Saturday it recently relocated its Community Cupboard to the Morgan County Housing Authority office located at 211 South Fayette Street.



Anyone interested in accessing groceries from the cupboard can come to the Morgan County Housing Authority from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no paperwork to complete. The Cupboard is restocked using funding provided by the Rotary Club and Midwest Youth Services. Additional non-perishable food items are donated by community members. Midwest Youth Services provides volunteers to help to keep the Cupboard stocked.



Volunteers from Midwest Youth Services collect donations at Hy-Vee weekly and hand out flyers reminding patrons of items needed for the cupboard. Anyone interested in contributing non-perishable food items should contact Midwest Youth Services at 217-245-6000.



Funding to construct and stock the mobile pantry was provided by a Rotary District 6460 grant in 2020. The grant was written to meet one of Rotary’s Seven Areas of Focus, Child and Maternal Health. The Community Cupboard was built by the “Girls in the Garage,” a local group of friends who enjoy doing home improvement projects together and many of whom are Rotarians.